Top 5: Accessible American Luxury Brands

In our exploration of luxury brands, we have identified key trends
and debated over industry paradigm shifts. Purveyors of luxury products
and services are changing their brand image or re-tooling in another
strategic way to adapt in this harsh economic environment. In our
findings, accessible luxury is essential in a time when extravagance is
taboo. In this week’s top five we will explore accessible luxury brands
and how they are adapting and even thriving in this economic
environment.
J Crew
To humbly express luxury without the guilt, the
media has been aflutter about the Obama’s love for J Crew. Michelle,
who has been compared to the fashion-savvy Jackie-O, has undoubtedly
stated, J Crew is the luxury brand de jour in recessionary times. The
brand is accessible, fashionable and most importantly classic 2.0. Each
season brings not radical change, but subtle updates to a timeless
look. The brand is positioned between the everyday American GAP and the
high-brow fashion of Banana Republic. It’s a perfect place to be for
those who want quality beyond the GAP but without the price of Banana
Republic.
MAC
Looking good is feeling good. Uplifting personal
confidence is what MAC cosmetics is all about. This accessible luxury
cosmetics company takes personal expression and empowerment to a new
level. The MAC brand has a high enough profile to be the choice of Ed
Westwick and Jessica Szohr of Gossip Girls while on the ground level with everyday Americans (by sponsoring the viral fashion of YouTube how-to-ers).
The MAC brand has an almost rebellious edge that sets it apart from
other cosmetics companies. In the past MAC has, just as other cosmetics
companies, sponsored fashion week in Bryant Park, NYC. Instead of
trying to compete, woo and rub elbows with the hundreds of designers
and look better than their competition, they’ve splintered from the
pack—hosting their own event, calledMAC at Milk (named after the studio
in the meat packing district of NYC). MAC at Milk will offer exclusive
passes for designers—an attempt to create an underground movement that
flies in the face of “big-tent” fashion. Attending designers don’t have
to worry about missing presentations or losing each other in the sea of
people at Bryant Park. MAC at Milk represents a move to create an edgy,
exclusive, yet accessible brand that influencers can buzz about.
Williams Sonoma
Known for their fresh food tastings,
high-end gadgetry and quality kitchen basics, William Sonoma is a
kitchen connoisseur’s paradise. They entice…
