Top 5: Accessible American Luxury Brands

In our exploration of luxury brands, we have identified key trends and debated over industry paradigm shifts. Purveyors of luxury products and services are changing their brand image or re-tooling in another strategic way to adapt in this harsh economic environment. In our findings, accessible luxury is essential in a time when extravagance is taboo. In this week’s top five we will explore accessible luxury brands and how they are adapting and even thriving in this economic environment.

J Crew

To humbly express luxury without the guilt, the

media has been aflutter about the Obama’s love for J Crew. Michelle,

who has been compared to the fashion-savvy Jackie-O, has undoubtedly

stated, J Crew is the luxury brand de jour in recessionary times. The

brand is accessible, fashionable and most importantly classic 2.0. Each

season brings not radical change, but subtle updates to a timeless

look. The brand is positioned between the everyday American GAP and the

high-brow fashion of Banana Republic. It’s a perfect place to be for

those who want quality beyond the GAP but without the price of Banana

Republic.

MAC

Looking good is feeling good. Uplifting personal

confidence is what MAC cosmetics is all about. This accessible luxury

cosmetics company takes personal expression and empowerment to a new

level. The MAC brand has a high enough profile to be the choice of Ed

Westwick and Jessica Szohr of Gossip Girls while on the ground level with everyday Americans (by sponsoring the viral fashion of YouTube how-to-ers).

The MAC brand has an almost rebellious edge that sets it apart from

other cosmetics companies. In the past MAC has, just as other cosmetics

companies, sponsored fashion week in Bryant Park, NYC. Instead of

trying to compete, woo and rub elbows with the hundreds of designers

and look better than their competition, they’ve splintered from the

pack—hosting their own event, calledMAC at Milk (named after the studio

in the meat packing district of NYC). MAC at Milk will offer exclusive

passes for designers—an attempt to create an underground movement that

flies in the face of “big-tent” fashion. Attending designers don’t have

to worry about missing presentations or losing each other in the sea of

people at Bryant Park. MAC at Milk represents a move to create an edgy,

exclusive, yet accessible brand that influencers can buzz about.

Williams Sonoma

Known for their fresh food tastings,

high-end gadgetry and quality kitchen basics, William Sonoma is a

kitchen connoisseur’s paradise. They entice…

