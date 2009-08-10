Since When Are Employees Not Storytellers?

You racked up meeting after meeting. The decision is in. Your team decides they need a video to help launch a new product. Now it’s movie time, right?

Wait a minute– have you thought about who is going to tell your story?

Who is going to share your message with the same amount of passion, energy and emotion as you and your teammates? Here’s a hint: your best storytellers are right under your nose: your employees. Before you jump into your video, let’s take a moment and step back to look at the “big picture.”

Do you know the two main approaches to capture your company’s message?

There are two main approaches to tell your company’s message with video. You can tell your story through:

1. Interviews, or;

2. Voice narration.

What is the main difference between these two approaches?

In one word: trust. When we hear a narrator, at a very subtle level our brains start thinking: “I bet the marketing folks wrote that. And now someone is just reading a pre-written script. Of course they’re going to say this stuff to me.”

On the other hand, people love watching people in a video.

If you feature employees who are passionate about their work, they will come across in a believable way. You start liking them which eventually leads to trusting them. Not only that, your organization will have a “personality.”

Now your brain is going: “Yeah– I like these people. They’re clearly passionate about this idea. I’m starting to feel connected to them. I like what they’re sharing.”