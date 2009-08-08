Write an Environmental Management Plan for a Small or Medium Business (SMB)

As an owner of a small or medium-sized business (SMB), it is terrific that you have decided to tackle making your small business more sustainable and environmentally safe. The good news is that the Small Business Division of the Environmental Protection Agency offers a free guide to writing your own Environmental Management Plan (EMP). This article describes some common elements of the EMP based on the EPA publication. You can also check out the link at the bottom of this article to download the PDF file for the entire guide.

According to the EPA, two benefits of an EMP are:

*You can track how you manage environmental activities for optimal organization, including what the labor hours that employees spend on these activities.

*Employees know what you expect of them in relation to environmental management.

Another benefit of writing the EMP is that your company can provide documentation in the event of any legal or ethical trouble related to the environment. Just like the prevention of employee injuries saves on expensive worker’s compensation claims, preventing environmental damage through compliance with federal environmental laws reduces your exposure to environmental liability.

Your environmental management plan includes a lot of activities. Here are some key highlights of developing a written plan for a small business based on the EPA guidebook:

*Environmental policy- This beginning portion of the EMP reads like a paragraph. Spell out exactly how your business is committed to environmental management. EPA also recommends that the statement reference the appropriate environmental laws and Best Management Practices (BMPs) and be tailored to your business’s work processes and culture. The policy includes how the company will reach its environmental goals. If your business is an office environment, your policy might include a reference to an environmental practice like mandatory recycling for office paper.