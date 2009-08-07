Lady Gaga: Design Groupie in Disguise

If you’re into poppy dance music, you’ve probably heard a track or two from the loopy songstress who goes by the stagename Lady GaGa . But among fans, she’s at least as famous for her goofy outfits, which make Bjork look demure. Where does she get the ideas for those crazy duds?

As the eagle-eyed folks over at Flavorwire point out, it’s pretty clear that she’s got a gift for lifting from famous architects and designers. They’ve listed a slew of parallels, but here’s a couple to whet your appetite:

On the left, one of the Lady’s outfits from her first tour last March. On the right, a geodesic dome by Buckminster Fuller:

Here’s an outfit that’s pretty clearly inspired by Tord Boontje‘s experiments with Delftware and China, which launched the design craze for historically inspired decoration:

To the right, Renzo Piano‘s Parco della Musica auditorium in Rome: