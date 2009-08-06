Corporate Pruning

Why do so many corporations choose to chop an entire forest of employees rather than pruning back those employees who are clearly deadwood? Think about it. Everyone knows these people are not working out. They are weighing the organization down. Yet, nothing happens until the company decides it’s time to trim their workforce.
Effective leaders are constantly assessing their workforce and are making adjustments as they go along. They are not afraid to counsel and eliminate weak links in the organization for they know that pruning will allow other branches in the organization to thrive.
As you assess the landscape of your organization consider the following:
How much better off would we be if we got rid of those bad apples?
Am I taking a risk that we will have to make drastic changes if I don’t take action now?
Will my employees still blossom if I choose to do a lay-off rather than a termination?
If I have to prune back the organization slightly, how do I make sure that I’m not cutting so deep that I kill innovation and customer service?
Ending relationships is never easy. But who said being a leader was going to be a walk in the park? Your job is to nurture your workforce. That means making room for your employees to grow and prosper. If you remove employees who are simply taking up space, then you make room for new seedlings to grow.
Think about this the next time that you decide that it may be better to allow non-performers to remain in your organization rather than managing them out of the company. Trimming back here and there when necessary will provide you with a workforce that can withstand any economic storm that may come your way.
Roberta
Roberta Chinsky Matuson
