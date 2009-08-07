The Ecological Credit Crunch

Banks and the automobile industry have had the luxury of government bailouts, but what about Mother Nature? Who should be responsible for paying off the huge ecological debt that has accumulated over years of use and abuse of the world’s natural resources? The idea of an ecological credit crunch happening may seem far-fetched, but the truth is we are using up limited resources that are fast running out. We may not have much longer before an ecological credit crisis occurs.

Ecological Debt

Ecological debt is defined as the excess consumption of natural resources over and beyond the earth’s capacity to regenerate. To determine ecological debt, the biological and physical capacity of an eco system is compared to the size of the ecological footprint to determine the rate of depletion. A credit or debit position can be established from this comparison and this represents an environmental debt or surplus.

Eco Debt Day, which predicts which day the world has used up its annual ecological allowance, keeps inching closer and closer. In 2006, it was 9 October. Last year it was 23 September. We are currently living off resources that should be set aside for future generations. For example, the United Kingdom has long exceeded its allowance of resources, and now imports the majority of its food and energy requirements. Imports of natural resources have been rising for five years consecutively.

The 2005 Footprint of Nations report by the UN shows that the global population is now so large that “the amount of resources needed to sustain it exceeds what is available.” We are living on borrowed time. The oil dependent nature of the global economy and the abuse of natural resources through deforestation and overfishing suggest that it may already be too late to return to a balanced use of resources.

Furthermore, the ecological debt that the developed countries have run up will affect the developing countries. Millions of people already disadvantaged by lack of access to land, sufficient food, and clean water, will find themselves saddled with an eco debt that they had no part in causing. There is a large disparity between industrialized countries and third world nations – nations in the West consume a lot more natural resources compared to Kenya, for example. With the growth of China and India, the developed world must curb their over-indulgence of resources as there is less of an ecological “overdraft” left over by developing nations than before.

Sustainable Living



Sustainability is the key to ensuring human life is preserved on earth. Drawing parallels to living within one’s monetary means, sustainability means living within the constraints of the global eco-system to ensure the continuation of life in the long term. Demand from industry and third world economies are consuming more natural resources that can be renewed. Studies have shown that this planet has been living off an ecological credit card for the last twenty years, with interest rates that none of us can afford to pay off.