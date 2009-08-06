This Isn’t Public Relations–It’s Criminal Mail Fraud!

As U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello was considering how to vote

on an important piece of climate change legislation in June, the

freshman congressman’s office received at least six letters from two

Charlottesville-based minority organizations voicing opposition to the

measure. The letters, as it turns out, were forgeries. “They stole our name. They stole our logo. They created a position

title and made up the name of someone to fill it. They forged a letter

and sent it to our congressman without our authorization,” said Tim

Freilich, who sits on the executive committee of Creciendo Juntos, a

nonprofit network that tackles issues related to Charlottesville’s

Hispanic community. “It’s this type of activity that undermines

Americans’ faith in democracy.”

You can read the newspaper article here If you prefer audio. Democracy Now covered this today (briefly) as well.

I make a good part of my living as a PR copywritier and marketing

strategist, and I’m totally appalled. I also note that all the press

coverage I’ve seen points out that this particular firm has a long

history of “astroturfing,” which casts suspicion on the claim that this

was an accident. I don’t know how you forge a letter from an imaginary

person on someone else’s official letterhead—twice!—and call it an

accident. I also don’t know how you can run a PR agency for decades for

25 years and not think that the Public Relations Society of America Code of Ethics has any relevance to you. This isn’t just astroturfing. It’s fraud, and criminally actionable.