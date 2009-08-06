The role of Metrics and ROI in Corporate Responsibility

“Metrics, metrics and more metrics. In many ways metrics drive the success of business. Multiple variables can be condensed to the common denominator of dollars and cents, pounds and pence. Many business failures could have been avoided for want of a business case.

But,

the specificity of metrics also allow us to persuade ourselves that

there is more science and more certainty than there may really be and

that we fully understand the complex interactions of the real world.

There are solid business cases behind some of the most spectacular

business failures – perhaps those where metrics were allowed to lead

decisions rather than inform them.

This dilemma is magnified when viewed through the lens of corporate responsibility.”

This post is an external perspective I was invited to write on the topic of ROI and metrics, for GE’s just published 2008 Citizenship Report “Resetting Responsibilities.”

The rest of the piece follows:

“If

we allow them to, metrics can divorce us from the human impact of our

decisions. Corporate responsibility addresses exactly those issues that

are the biggest challenge for metrics. Corporate responsibility

involves taking account of human well being, of impact on communities

outside of the normal expertise of the business, of complex

interactions, of shared responsibility and of long-term cumulative

effects.

But

corporate responsibility will be relegated to the fringes if it does

not add value to the core business. The biggest impact of most

companies on society and on the environment is through the products and

services they put into the market. To engage here, we need to be able

to articulate compelling and sound rationales of the benefit for the

business as well as for the good achieved in the community. And to

remain relevant we need to be able to demonstrate this value using the

same tools of quantification as the mainstream business, including

return on investment.