Good Cause, Good Ideas, Good Money

When I pull up to the village in which my mother grew up in Bangladesh, I feel like I’m on the set of a cowboy movie. Two long streets cross in the center, each bordered by a well-planned lineup of storefronts.

From this intersection, you might think this is a city, with

concrete walls, paved roads, and running water. But peer beyond the

intersection of storefronts and there is nothing more than a patchwork of small

farm plots, separated by dirt pathways and grass-roofed huts.

My mother’s village is but one of hundreds of thousands of

such villages that dot South Asia. Most persist without water, electricity, or

waste services. While roaring globalization and technological advances are

transforming other parts of the world at discombobulating speed, these villages

remain still.

But an unlikely duo is shaking awake towns like these across

India. Chip Ransler, from America, and Manoj Sinha, from rural India, met while

attending the MBA program at University of Virginia’s Darden School of

Business. Now the they run Husk

Power Systems, which is bringing light to rural

poor people by using locally grown rice husks to create electricity.

During my interview with Chip, I was struck again by this

new breed of ethonomic business thinkers. No longer are the days when doing

good could only come from non-profits. Today Chip and Manoj are making a

positive difference in the world while also making money. Husk Power Systems is

attracting the support of a diverse group of financial backers, and over the

next week, I will dissect the patterns that it employs to be successful and good.

Be Good to All

Stakeholders

When Manoj and Chip first started discussing the idea, Manoj

had already formed a philanthropic foundation dedicated to bringing electricity

to rural parts of India. This seemed a natural decision. If you have a passion

to help others, then you move almost without thinking toward the world of

non-profits.