A Taste of the Honey Business

Last year, 161 million pounds of honey were produced in the U.S., up 8% from 2007.

North Dakota produced 35 million pounds, worth $47.4 million — more than any other state.

Häagen-Dazs has donated $500,000 to Penn State and UC Davis for Bee research; 50% of its flavors are made with ingredients requiring bee pollination.

Honey bee pollination supports $15 billion worth of agriculture in the U.S.

Crops such as apples cherries, and avocados are 90% dependent on it.

1,600 commercial beekeeping ooperations produce 60% of American honey.