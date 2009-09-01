advertisement
Ranking the Stops on Bill Clinton’s Conference Circuit

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

World Economic Forum

When: January/February

Where: Davos, Switzerland

Who + What: Hotshots from business, politics, NGOs, and entertainment discuss pressing issues such as climate change and AIDS in Africa.

Star power: Angelina Jolie, Queen Rania of Jordan, Tony Blair, Bono

Clinton 4

Overall rating:

Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting

When: September

Where: New York

Who + What: Hotshots from media, business, NGOs, and entertainment discuss pressing issues such as job creation and global poverty.

Star power: Bill Gates, Barbra Streisand, Bono

<#alt# />“>3.5</p> <h2>TED</h2> <p><strong>When:</strong> February</p> <p><strong>Where:</strong> Long Beach, California</p> <p><strong>Who + What:</strong> Hotshots from tech, design, and entertainment discuss pressing issues such as space exploration and the future of news.</p> <p><strong>Star power:</strong> Frank Gehry, Paul Simon, Al Gore, Bono</p> <p><strong>Overall rating:</strong><br /><img src=

Overall rating:

Aspen Ideas Festival

When: June/July

Where: Aspen, Colorado

Who + What: Hotshots from media, biz, and politics discuss pressing issues such as terrorism and the future of medicine. Open to public.

Star power: Colin Powell, Jeff Bezos, Toni Morrison

Clinton 2.5

Overall rating:

