Ranking the Stops on Bill Clinton’s Conference Circuit

World Economic Forum
When: January/February
Where: Davos, Switzerland
Who + What: Hotshots from business, politics, NGOs, and entertainment discuss pressing issues such as climate change and AIDS in Africa.
Star power: Angelina Jolie, Queen Rania of Jordan, Tony Blair, Bono
Overall rating:
Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting
When: September
Where: New York
Who + What: Hotshots from media, business, NGOs, and entertainment discuss pressing issues such as job creation and global poverty.
Star power: Bill Gates, Barbra Streisand, Bono
Overall rating:
Aspen Ideas Festival
When: June/July
Where: Aspen, Colorado
Who + What: Hotshots from media, biz, and politics discuss pressing issues such as terrorism and the future of medicine. Open to public.
Star power: Colin Powell, Jeff Bezos, Toni Morrison
Overall rating: