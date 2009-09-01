advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Local Yokels

Local Yokels
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

1. GOTHAMIST

gothamistllc.com

advertisement

Notable communities: Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle

Local angle: New York culture blog has expanded into other global creative hubs. Targets 25- to 34-year-olds; garners almost 14 million page views monthly.

NBC LOCAL MEDIA

nbclocalmedia.com

Notable communities: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego

Local angle: GE is using its owned and operated local TV stations to produce “Locals Only” content along with area sites and magazines.

OUTSIDE.IN

outside.in

Notable communities: Preston Hollow in Dallas, Park Slope in Brooklyn

Local angle: Uses automated algorithms and blogger submissions to tag stories by location, letting users create their own “paper.”

AMERICANTOWNS

americantowns.com

Notable communities: Lansing, Michigan; Pleasantville, New York; Wakefield, Massachusetts

Local angle: A pioneer that survived the first dotcom boom, now focused on its most vibrant towns.

EVERYBLOCK

everyblock.com

Notable communities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Miami

Local angle: The recipient of a Knight News Challenge grant collects local data, from crime stats to restaurant reviews.

TOPIX

topix.com

Notable communities: London, Kentucky; Dyersburg, Tennessee; Paris, Texas

Local angle: Backed by Gannett, McClatchy, and the Tribune Co., it uses search-engine optimization to rank and sort stories.

LOUDOUN EXTRA

loudounextra.washingtonpost.com

Notable community: Loudoun County, Virginia

Local angle: In 2007, The Washington Post Co. tried to create an active hub for an affluent D.C. suburb. The venture, though still breathing, has been a flop both financially and editorially.

VILLAGESOUP

villagesoup.com

Notable communities: Bar Harbor, Maine; Hamptons, New York; Gulf Shores, Alabama

Local angle: Network of community sites whose material is periodically printed as newspapers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life