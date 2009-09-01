How Allegiant Plays from Peoria

|ALLEGIANT
|EXPEDIA
|FLIGHT
|Nonstop, with reasonably good departure times for the direct flight each way (midday Friday, Monday morning).
|Connection hell. Northwest, with stopovers in Minneapolis and Salt Lake City; return is a Delta red-eye through Atlanta.
|HOTEL
|More than 70 deals, including the entire Strip. We chose the Riviera.
|Any you can ask for (at a shade above $100 a night), including the Riviera.
|CAR
|The carrier’s deal with Alamo books you into a full-size car. Or downgrade to a compact and get $30 back.
|Selection runs the gamut. We picked a full-size model from Dollar Rent A Car.
|SHOW
|Offers “good” tickets to Blue Man Group.
|Has all of Cirque du Soleil’s shows, if you’d rather catch Zumanity.
|ONBOARD EXTRAS
|One checked bag, $15. Other options: “premium” seat selection, $17 per flight. Priority boarding, $8.50.
|Northwest/Delta charges $15 for the first checked bag; second would cost $25. Soda and pretzels are free.
|TOTAL
|$754.70 per person.
Travel time: 6 hours, 50 minutes
|$794.76 per person.
Travel time: 18 hours, 6 minutes