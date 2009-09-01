advertisement
How Allegiant Plays from Peoria

By Fast Company Staff

 

 

 

  ALLEGIANT EXPEDIA
FLIGHT Nonstop, with reasonably good departure times for the direct flight each way (midday Friday, Monday morning). Connection hell. Northwest, with stopovers in Minneapolis and Salt Lake City; return is a Delta red-eye through Atlanta.
HOTEL More than 70 deals, including the entire Strip. We chose the Riviera. Any you can ask for (at a shade above $100 a night), including the Riviera.
CAR The carrier’s deal with Alamo books you into a full-size car. Or downgrade to a compact and get $30 back. Selection runs the gamut. We picked a full-size model from Dollar Rent A Car.
SHOW Offers “good” tickets to Blue Man Group. Has all of Cirque du Soleil’s shows, if you’d rather catch Zumanity.
ONBOARD EXTRAS One checked bag, $15. Other options: “premium” seat selection, $17 per flight. Priority boarding, $8.50. Northwest/Delta charges $15 for the first checked bag; second would cost $25. Soda and pretzels are free.
TOTAL $754.70 per person.
Travel time: 6 hours, 50 minutes		 $794.76 per person.
Travel time: 18 hours, 6 minutes
