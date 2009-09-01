Pollution All Over the Map

For city dwellers, avoiding the worst areas of air pollution has always been a guessing game. Now the French company Sensaris hopes to bring some precision to the exercise with an army of portable sensors. Its Senspods attach to bags, belts, or wrist straps, and upload data via mobile phone and Bluetooth to a central server. (The shell is currently undergoing a redesign to give the unit a more alluring shape.) When deployed in large numbers, the GPS-enabled devices build real-time pollution maps that pinpoint areas of airborne filth. The first Senspod trial began in May in Paris, where the devices are now measuring ozone and noise levels.