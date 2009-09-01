“CO2 Pedometer” Lowers Volvo Group Employees’ Emissions

“The main reason people drive to work alone is because that’s what they usually do. We want to promote efficient transport solutions, and sometimes public transportation is the right option, which helps free up the roads for drivers.

With the pedometers, we wanted people to make a conscious choice by visualizing the consequences of their driving habits. People suddenly start to think, Maybe I don’t need to take the car today. In business, what gets measured gets done, and it’s the same for individuals. People feel a sense of accomplishment in reducing their CO2 emissions and even compete with colleagues to see who can reduce the most. It lets us use the carrot instead of the whip to help people change their behavior.”