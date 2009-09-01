An Exclusive Peek at Google’s Breakthrough Ideas to Restore Its Waning Glory

Fire up Cubed from your desk and we’ll auto-matically organize all the information in your “meatspace,” even that leftover beef burrito. Use our push pins to geotag a pen that works. Those holiday-party pics will no longer be mis-filed under Secret_Personal_Do_Not_Open. And anything you haven’t looked at in six months will go in our patent-pending CircularFile.

Doink Doink

Using the signature two-note chime from TV’s Law & Order, Doink Doink alerts you when any episode of the cops-and-lawyers franchise is on. What? It’s always on? Impressive, eh?

Key

We use the power of our enterprise search tools — 1 billion documents! — to track your worldly possessions. Lose your keys? Now they’re always in the last place we looked!

Soul Search