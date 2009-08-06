So Long, Stockholm. Six Reasons Why Belgium Will Be the Next Hotspot for Design

Ten years ago the fashionable destination for design-minded travelers was the Guggenheim at Bilbao , where Frank Gehry’s titanium acrobatics famously cast their spell. When design tourists pack their black clothing this month they will more likely head to Barcelona or Stockholm. Next year it may be Belgium. That’s right, Belgium may be the next the design destination. The country prides itself on maintaining a discrete, lowlands profile, but it has quietly gained influence. Here are six reasons to keep your eye on the Belgian design scene.

1. Where fashion goes, design follows. Thanks in part to the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp is home to a lively community of fashion designers, including Martin Margiela, Dries van Noten, and Ann Demeulemeester. The cross pollination with design can be seen in the many boutiques, like FCS, located in a warren of industrial riverside buildings, which sells both clothes and home furnishings.

2. A distinct Belgian style of interior design is emerging. Unlike its neighbor, the Netherlands, Belgium has a great disparity between rich and poor. The wealthy serve as patrons of a national design style that is suited to the mood of the moment: large in scale but simple, with untreated woods and other quiet materials with muted color. The mood is Scandinavian minimal, but with a hint of grandeur. The example above is by Axel Vervoordt, an antiques dealer and designer.

3. Belgian architecture is poised for its moment. Their work may have been too subdued to get above the white noise of the go-go years, but Belgian architecture seems just right for a post-crash culture. It tends to be respectful of tradition and sensitive to its surroundings, like this converted barn by Rita Huys of Buro2.