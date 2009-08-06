Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Activia, March of the Probiotics

Activia: March of the Probiotics

Finding the way out

Plot Synopsis

James Earl Jones narrates this fantastic voyage of digestion, ecological balance, and love. With the help of nanotechnology, a dollop of Activia, and one human gastrointestinal system, this documentary exposes the wonders of nature and the miracle of probiotics in vivid HD.

