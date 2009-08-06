NASA to Break Ground on Super-Green “Sustainability Base”

NASA might not get to Mars or the Moon anytime soon, but back here on the mothership, it’s busying itself with a new building, dubbed Sustainability Base, designed by AECOM and William McDonough + Partners. It aims to bring about a new standard for ultra-efficient, “smart” buildings and become the greenest building in the federal government–part of

Set to break ground on August 25 at the NASA Ames Research Center in California, is actually something of an advertisement for NASA’s R&D efforts–the building will incorporate a slew of monitoring technologies which were first developed for space exploration. As Space.com reports, the entire show will be run by an almost frighteningly smart central computer: