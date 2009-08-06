Focus Groups: It’s Like Saying the F-Word to Creatives

I have

always had a deep respect for and synergistic relationship with marketing. I

understand the importance of strategic positioning and believe good design is

informed design. I love diving deep into the customer demographic, walking a

mile in the prospective buyer’s shoes, and listening intently to the

salesperson’s insight.

But there

is one thing that I find to be not only a waste of time but a buzzkill to the

creative process: the focus group. Yes, the f-word. It could be redefined in the

New Design Dictionary as such:

focus

group n. /fŭkūs/gɹuːp/

1. A way

of giving power to people who are highly motivated by: a.) a free lunch, b.) a small fee, or c.) hearing themselves speak.

2. A

means of wasting countless design and strategy hours, and negating years of

expertise by depending upon the opinion of people who either don’t know or

don’t care.

3. A way

of removing or shifting responsibility for the economic success or failure of

any product, marketing strategy, or promotional campaign because the “focus group preferred it.” See also: scapegoat

4. A

highly effective way of killing any type of innovation, intuition, or

creativity in a formal, costly setting versus an equally accurate alternative

known as the dartboard.