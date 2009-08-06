Bill and Kim’s Excellently-Posed Adventure

There

they are, sitting side by side in a photographic balance of power. President

Bill Clinton looking his sartorial best and Chairman Kim Jong Il looking his janitorial

worst. This

photo released yesterday by the Korean Central News Agency, is designed to

demand the respect the totalitarian state of North Korean so desperately wants.

This tableau is so perfectly

choreographed that it begs visual analysis.

The

President’s delegation, appearing like pallbearers, is standing at attention.

The flanking members are striking the classic “fig leaf” pose. The Premier’s

notorious hair do is fortunately subdued against the dark suit behind him, worn

by an aid that is suspiciously diverting his eyes. Is he trying to avoid

looking down on the comb-over before him?

An

international manager at IBM once told me that whenever they did business in

Asia they always sent their tallest salesmen as an intimidation strategy. Hmmm?

It may not be intentional but in the President’s team, even the woman

interpreter, looks like she would tower over the diminutive Mr. Kim. John

Podesta, standing behind Mr. Clinton’s left shoulder, might be the exception,

but looking like something out of a Bram Stoker novel, he is sufficiently scary.

The real

star in this picture is the tremendous painting in the background. It dominates

this cast of characters. Is it a raging symbol of strength? Is it a tsunami of

power? If it’s to send a message that North Korea is a force to be reckoned

with, they should probably lose the tacky casino carpeting in the foreground. I

love this painting. It lends energy to a pose that could serve as a model for a

wax recreation in a Pyongyang Madame Tussaud’s.

Judging

by this photo, one would never believe that this was to commemorate the

triumphant release of two American journalists who were facing twelve years of

hard labor in a North Korean prison for illegally entering the country. This

event is simply a footnote to Mr. Kim’s larger political message.

Fortunately,

Laura Ling and Euna Lee were probably boarding their freedom flight home as

this shot was taken. President Clinton probably knew this. I sense a

twinkle in his eye and pride in his heart at being on the international stage

he so enjoys.