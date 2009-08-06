Survey Says: One-Third of All Videos Get Shared Online

If there’s any doubt that the future of home-made video is online, then some new survey data will dispel it: Apparently one third of all the videos people make get shared online. That’s a lot.

But there’s more too–the newly revealed survey from Yahoo, Interpret LLC, Warner Bros. Media Research, Havas Digital, and Omnicom suggests that people are twice as likely to ignore TV ad spots than online ones. And, unlike television viewing which tends to happen in the evening, people access online video pretty much anytime throughout the day. The data confirms that digital video and the Internet were made for each other (no surprises there) and it’s much more consumable than TV, with 70% of survey responders saying they watch online video at home and at work.

Those facts are fascinating, particularly so for Yahoo, who’s meat and drink is online ads–recently given a serious boost with the Microsoft Bing search engine and advertising tie-up. That’s why part of the survey paid close attention to how users consume online ads, and the result here is even more interesting. “High engagement” videos seemed to be particularly potent advertising tools–27% of those surveyed who remembered seeing an online ad then went and searched for more information about it. That’s pretty astonishing. How many TV ads have prompted you to go off and research the products? I’m prepared to bet that, even if the ads are fabulous, much more than three-quarters of you don’t go off and look for information about them.

The upshot is that Yahoo now knows how to craft its online video ad placements better–peaking them at lunchtime and later in the evening to mirror video-viewing habits. And it means, perhaps unfortunately, that you’ll be seeing a lot more of this kind of advertising in the future as the focus moves away from TV spots to Web-based ones.

[via MediaPost]

Related Stories:

60% of ‘Net Users Watch Video Online: Traditional TV Doomed?

Who Will Be the Godfather of Web Video?