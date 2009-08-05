Netflix: A Great or Terrible Place to Work?

Have you ever wondered about exactly how Netflix works? How those little red DVD envelopes get sorted, packaged and mailed to your home? Reports popped up recently, but they paint two curiously different pictures.

Netflix: Employee heaven?

MG Seigler at Techcrunch managed to pick up an internal Netflix presentation intended to explain company philosophy to its own staff. It’s such an interesting document that Seigler suggests “other companies should have to read this.”

Netflix, it seems, is really trying not to work in the same way that other large companies do. There’s no real policy on vacations–it’s a question of taking as much time as you need. Managers are encourage to let staff go if they’re not doing the job, and to value efficiency over attendance–rewards shouldn’t necessarily go to those who arrive early and work late, if other staff achieve the same in a standard day. Top staff should be paid well so they don’t leave. Staff are encouraged to say what they think, “even if it’s controversial.”

And there’s the killer line: “Our model is to increase employee freedom as we grow, rather than limit it, to continue to attract and nourish innovative people.” For many an employee in an overly restrictive workplace, with corporate-suit bosses who play the “Well, Bob here was working over the weekend…Where were you?” card too often, this may well tempt you to up sticks and hike over to the Netflix recruitment office right now.

Netflix: Crypt-like silence, hellish boredom?