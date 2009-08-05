Reimagining the Prosthetic Arm

This past fall, Allan Chochinov, a partner at the design blog Core 77, ran a course at SVA which challenged students to rethink the prosthetic arm. Today, The Prosthetics Project launched as an online exhibition, showing the work of all 21 students that took the class. As Chochinov writes:

Through readings,

research, and an incredible group of guest critics including Aimee

Mullins, Jon Kuniholm, Frank Wilson and Elliot Washor, the students

attempted to put a dent in what may arguably be one of the most

daunting design challenges imaginable–to design a better prosthetic arm.

The

students took different approaches to the problem: some attacked it

directly with mechanical improvements to existing prosthetics. Others

offered devices and garments that introduced alternative modalities or

provided new functionality. Some students took a more abstract

approach, creating formal, often sculptural, gestures as a way to help

us think about the notion of ‘prosthetic,’ while others took an

extremely conceptual approach to investigating the paradigms and

cultures around prosthetics and amputees.

The intent wasn’t to create solutions that might pop right into the current market–but rather, to challenge students who otherwise might never have encountered such a difficult and unique design problem. The hope, according to Chochinov, was that the young greehorns would have ideas that would never occur to an engineering pro.

The projects are organized along four basic approaches: Decorative, Playful, Utilitarian, and Awareness. Here’s a sampling of each category:

In the Decorative category, Tonya Douraghy & Carli Pierce designed the “Feather Cuff and Wing Arm”–which aims to tackle the stigma associated with a prosthetic, by turning it into a fanciful accessory:

In the Playful category, Ekta Daryanani designed a sleeve for a prosthetic arm which kids can draw on–thus making it into a canvas for self-expression, not unlike a cast which all your friends sign: