How to Communicate with Teenagers, Pt I…

In all seriousness, in order to effectively communicate with someone, you need to have a basic understanding of that person’s frame of reference.

Through extensive lecturing at high schools and universities (as well as my niece torturing me by continuously friending and de-friending me on Facebook) it is very clear that the experiences for a teen growing up now is very different than it was for me.

How different?

Thanks to Beloit College, these differences are very clear. Every year for the past decade, Beloit puts out an annual Mindset List, which “provides a look at the cultural touchstones that shape the lives of students entering college.” The preface of this list illustrates how different a teen’s world is today:

The class of 2012 has grown up in an era where computers and rapid communication are the norm, and colleges no longer trumpet the fact that residence halls are “wired” and equipped with the latest hardware. These students will hardly recognize the availability of telephones in their rooms since they have seldom utilized landlines during their adolescence. They will continue to live on their cell phones and communicate via texting. Roommates, few of whom have ever shared a bedroom, have already checked out each other on Facebook where they have shared their most personal thoughts with the whole world.

It is a multicultural, politically correct and “green” generation that has hardly noticed the threats to their privacy and has never feared the Russians and the Warsaw Pact.