IZEA Calls for Transparency, but Can Twitter Remain Pure? Ted Murphy Thinks So

Like the old pitch for Ivory Soap, Twitter remains 99 and 5/8% pure. A recent purge eliminated thousands of spammers and bots, and so far none of the upstart advertising services have managed to take hold. Not even Ashton Kutcher –despite his avid use and 3 million+ following–can turn 140 characters (or a twitpic of his wife’s ass ) into gold. But Izea, which connects sponsors with Twitter users on a pay-per-Tweet basis, could change that.

Sponsored Tweets, an advertising program that IZEA officially launched yesterday, is seeking a piece

of that oh-so-tweet pie (word-of-mouth marketing is now a $1.5 billion industry). In a transparent and ethical kind of way, of course. So says Ted Murphy, the CEO and founder of IZEA, who earnestly believes that with its built-in engine of filters and checks this

“new marketplace” is going to be a more perfect union between advertisers and

popular tweeters.

According to a company statement, “the site provides cash

compensation to Tweeters in exchange for sharing messages with their

followers.” So how much is a tweet

worth?

Murphy says a potential user simply has to plug in his or her

Twitter account and Sponsored Tweets runs through a protocol of analytics that

determines a price per tweet based on number of followers, a twitter.grader.com

rating, and other criteria.

Jessica Gottlieb, a mommy blogger and early adopter (she

signed up before the site went officially live) says she filled out the application

and took their suggested price. With over 9,000 followers and a pretty active

time-line, Gottlieb’s tweets are worth just over $22. “I don’t know if that is exorbitant or the

best bargain around,” she laughs. (With just over 2,100 followers and about ten

tweets a day, mine are worth a paltry $3.15).

“There isn’t a formula for setting price. But then, how

could there be?” asks Chris Brogan, president of New Marketing Labs and a

member of IZEA’s advisory committee. “The formulas that exist in modern

advertising were just made up at one point, and then perfected as time went

on,” he says. Though he can’t definitively comment on the process because he

was not in that meeting, he will say that the thinking behind it was, “Based on

other media. A ‘what will the market bear’ kind of thing.”

There is the potential to increase revenue based on the

number of click-throughs, says Murphy. That price is a fraction of the

per-tweet cost. (Mine = fifteen cents.) To

watch traffic, “We give the tweeters unique URLs and track clicks through

Google analytics,” says Murphy. They use the same tools

available to anyone; no technology has been created especially for this

endeavor. “It’s a simple integration

with Web-tracking tools,” he says.