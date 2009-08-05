A CREATIVE WAY TO ENGAGE YOUR OWN EMPLOYEES: “INCROWDSOURCING”

More and more

organizations are looking outside for solutions to some of the challenges that

they are facing. That is an excellent way of getting in touch with experts, who

are the frontrunners in their

particular subject.

According to

Wikipedia crowdsourcing is: a neologism for the act of taking a task

traditionally performed by an employee or contractor,

and outsourcing it to an undefined, generally large group

of people or community in the form of an open call. For example, the public may

be invited to develop a new technology, carry out a design task, refine or

carry out the steps of an algorithm, or help capture, systematize or analyze

large amounts of data.

This methodology

could also be used internally. This “incrowdsourcing” is perfectly suited to

engage employees who are daily in touch with customers, but who are

traditionally not involved in the marketing and sales processes.