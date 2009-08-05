advertisement
A CREATIVE WAY TO ENGAGE YOUR OWN EMPLOYEES: “INCROWDSOURCING”

  More and more organizations are looking outside for solutions to some of the challenges that they are facing. That is an excellent way of getting in touch with experts, who are  the frontrunners in their particular subject.  

By Arnold Beekes1 minute Read

This methodology
could also be used internally. This “incrowdsourcing” is perfectly suited to
engage employees who are daily in touch with customers, but who are
traditionally not involved in the marketing and sales processes.

There are many
‘forgotten’ groups in organizations who know quite well what the customer
needs, but they are simply not being asked to express their ideas. When you get
them involved in the process they will feel valued and fulfilled. And the
implementation of their ideas is effortless, as they were the initiator in the
first place.

 

Here are some of
the people in your incrowd:

      
Receptionist

      
Project managers

Service
engineers

      
Maintenance
engineers

      
Waiters

      
Administrators

      
Invoice
specialists

      
Customer
services

Cleaners

      
Janitors

      
Drivers

 

You can ask any
of them how to improve your services and they will immediately come up with at
least five suggestions. If you seriously check their contributions, they will
be your eyes and ears in the market.

 

A great example is what Best Buy is doing with
@Twelpforce. Best Buy is encouraging hundreds of
employees to handle online customer service and company promotions via Twitter, even airing commercials
not mentioning their own website but merely the URL of the profile they created. Best Buy
employees can use their company and Twitter ID to register for the service,
after which tweets from the lot of them will be displayed in a single stream on
the same page.

Once
registered, tweeting Best Buy employees from across all operations can send
messages from the @Twelpforce account. 

 

 

So, how are you using “incrouwdsourcing” to engage your employees??

 

