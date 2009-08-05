Why Color’s Not a Cure-All

A friend pulls me aside at a cocktail party and whispers secretly, “I’m painting my kitchen, do you have any color recommendations?” He’s got a pen out, ready to jot down any paint numbers I might be able to list off the top of my head.

It happens all the time. Not even my own flesh and blood can resist. My

sister phones me from New York. “The painter is here,” she says. “Do

you have any color suggestions for my house?” I quickly ask her to

clarify: “Is he there for a consultation and estimate?” To which she

proudly replies, “Nope, he is ready to paint!”

I am a walking Color Physician, writing color prescriptions on the fly. Or I’m a Color Therapist, asked to resolve the “she said yellow, but he hates yellow” story with a color that blissfully unites them in color harmony.

As a professional color consultant, I am often asked to make color a band-aid, and in extreme conditions, perform color triage. I am often brought into the final phases of the design process and asked to revive patients through color recommendations. And yes, I can give sage consultation all the while knowing how much more profound the outcome had I been part of the diagnosis, the treatment, and the remedy.

Color is skin-deep. It is a reflection of what lies beneath and within an object. I believe it is an arsenal, a medicine bag of sorts. As the color doctor, I must kindly remind my clientele that anything considered an afterthought runs the risk of appearing that way. My goal is to educate that a holistic approach has deeper, more powerful and long-lasting meaning.

For now, I am content that progress is being made. My sister now calls me a few days before the painter arrives.

