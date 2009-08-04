Learning from Lebanon

Today’s news is still filled with grim financial statistics from all around the globe. Yet there is one headline that hasn’t gotten much attention: Beirut is Booming!

Yes, that Beirut! When you think of Lebanon, your first thought is probably related to a history of war, civil unrest and political instability. So you might be surprised to learn that the country has not only dodged the global financial crisis, it’s actually thriving in the midst of it.

The country’s past turmoil is directly related to Lebanon’s need to create a conservative economic system—since the next crisis was expected at any moment they had to be prepared for the worst.

We know that hindsight is 20/20 and we admit that the U.S. has not suffered through the same kinds of instability that lead to Lebanon’s conservative economic approach. But since the U.S. banking system seems poised to take its last breath before succumbing to nationalization, let’s imagine there is such a thing as reincarnation for banks. If that were the case, maybe there is something to be learned from Lebanon that banks can apply in their next lifetime.

In 1999 Lebanon’s Central Bank changed the rules to discourage commercial banks from investing in risky overseas investments. It was a way to get local banks to funnel the excess liquidity of the banking sector into their own economy.

As recently as 2007, Lebanon was teetering on the brink of all out civil war. Because it was a risky political environment and because there was growing concern about the global economy, chief banker Riad Salameh made a very fortuitous decision. He barred the banks from investing in anything complicated or that included toxic subprime loans. Risky packages bundled up with debt were strictly off limits.

Basically, the bottom line mandate was this: “Do not invest in products you don’t understand or that are not transparent.” What a concept! It was an order that helped shield Lebanon’s banks from the global financial collapse.