Decide Who You Want to Be, and then Act The Part!

To some degree, what we put forth to others is always an illusion, so why not try one that makes you more powerful and effective. You see, it’s a simple strategy for success — and the best part about picking an illusion, which also could be called a self-image, is that you can change it if it doesn’t work. Some illusions along the way didn’t empower me, so I moved on. Don’t like what you see? Reinvent yourself!

The key is finding out what feeds your soul: which job, relationship, lifestyle, or type of community service lead you to bigger places and better lives. The tricky part is when you’ve invested a lot in a given illusion and it’s not working for you. Will you know when it’s time to cut and run, to stop throwing good time and money after bad? Will you be honest enough to know whether it’s time to move on or whether it’s time to stay and stretch? Will you have the courage to follow through? Remember, it’s not an “act” – it’s just embracing the powerful and amazing role that you’re headed TOWARD.

So how do we know when that is the situation we’re in? When it’s the right time to make a break and create a CHANGE? Here’s a good exercise to do to find out. Ask yourself the following questions:

· What does my current self-image “say” to others? What message does it project?

· Do I feel powerful and capable with my current self-image?

· If you’re not satisfied with it, what’s keeping you from changing? Complete this sentence: “If I could only [fill in the blank], I’d rule.” Now go out and do what it takes to fill that blank in.

· Does my current self-image have untapped potential? Can I stretch/extend it to take me where I want to go?