You can change the rules but that won’t change the outcome.

I read in the Wall Street Journal how congress has passed legislation to provide shareholders a say on pay. And everyone is celebrating this victory as if it will curb in the large levels of pay received by executives of Wall Street.

Then on the front page of Financial Time I read an article about how large Wall Street Banks are “gaming the system.” It seems that “Wall Street banks are reaping outsized profits by trading with the Federal Reserve.” The Fed is “buying massive amounts of securities to help stabilize the markets,” and, to promote transparency, “it often announces its intention to buy particular securities in advance.”

The article goes on to say that according to a former Fed official, “this strategy enables banks to sell these securities to the Fed at an inflated price,” and “Wall Street has geared up to take advantage“… “the situation had reached the point that ‘everyone games them.'”

OK that in itself seems absurd but then you have to hear Barney Frank’s response to the situation. Here is what the paper reports, “Barney Frank, chairman of the House financial services committee, said the potential profiteering may be part of the price for stabilizing the financial system.”