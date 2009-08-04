Once Upon a School: Using Storytelling to Connect Volunteers With Students

In 2008, Dave Eggers, author, publisher, and founder of the nationwide after-school tutoring centers 826, won the TED Prize. As part of their award of $100,000, TED Prize winners are asked to make a wish, and with his signature self-deprecating enthusiasm, Eggers requested that all who heard his message would personally engage with their chronically underfunded, understaffed public schools. Six months prior to the announcement, Hot Studio had been contacted to develop a Web site that would help Eggers increase volunteerism in schools.

COLLECTING STORIES

Eggers’ message resonated with Hot Studio CEO and founder Maria Giudice, who was not only the mother of two children, but volunteered regularly in her local schools as well. However, she also knew the difficulties of working within a volunteer-based organization: “How do you create something that’s big enough to move the conversation forward a little bit, but won’t overwhelm them to manage?” Her team worked closely with Eggers to explore the viability of his many ideas, from a volunteer-matching service to a locator that would direct users to a neighborhood school. Since the project needed to be monitored through the existing administration of the 826 non-profit, the designers knew the concept had to be appropriately-sized for existing conditions, but scalable if more resources were found.

With Eggers, Hot Studio’s designers decided on a solution: A highly-visual Web site that would be a powerful way to share volunteers’ stories of working one-on-one in schools. So for the first few months, Once Upon a School was in beta mode, a blog-like site built to solicit and easily submit stories, photos and video that users had created about volunteering in schools. A few months later, the site relaunched at TED’s 2009 event as a simple but engaging way for anyone to browse the stories, and connect them directly with the volunteer opportunity. “The goal of the site is simply to inspire people,” says Giudice. “But the work has to be done offline.”

ALL ABOUT THE SCHOOL

Interacting with the Once Upon a School site had to be engaging but easy. “The goal was to have a low barrier of entry and have a mass appeal” says Giudice, noting that many people who might come to the site may not be technically-savvy. This also allowed for simple photos, drawings or videos to be submitted, allowing stories to be told in richer, multimedia ways that could connect to people on different levels, and attract an even larger audience. This would build momentum with every story added that Giudice calls the “good deed cycle.”