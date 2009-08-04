Avoiding the Pitfalls of Email Marketing in a Tough Economy

Email marketing stills gets a bad rap. The controversy about email marketing is a quagmire that leaves many business owners in confusion in its wake.

According to a study by the Direct Marketing Association, email marketing delivers the highest return on investment of all media available to marketers. The study also projects that email driven sales in the United States will show a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% between 2006 and 2011. But statistics like that only bring about real value when email marketing can show it impacts long-term customer-relationship-based revenue streams.

Patrick Valtin, a.k.a. “Mr. Crisis Buster” by his many clients, President of M2-TEC USA, INC. and author of the book Crisis Buster, claims email marketing is highly profitable if done correctly. The main mistake is trying to convert a prospect when embarking on email marketing, he says. The direction one should take is instead is trying to attract a qualified prospect.

But in tough business environments, people get desperate and violate the most important principles of email marketing. Valtin, whose motto is: ‘Success should NOT depend on economic conditions!’ says email marketing, is an especially vital business activity when done correctly.

Attract first, don’t try to convert. It’s actually common sense if you think about it. What if some one came up to you and said BUY THIS with no enticement as to what it was and what it could do for you? Would you buy (convert)? Probably not. But say a girl scout comes to your door with a tray of cookies for you to pick one to sample. Did she entice you, attract your attention first? Yep, mostly likely. And how many boxes did you buy? And moreover, how many will you buy year after year after year on a regular basis?

Those emails that do attract your attention and entice you by putting that cookie in front of you to nibble on – those are the successful approaches.

That begs the question if they already are opt-in prospects, do you still have to attract – aren’t they already qualified prospects if they are in your database?