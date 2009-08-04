Nickelodeon’s New Logo: “Squint Your Eyes, and It’s Basically an Orange Bar”

Ding dong, the splat is dead. Starting this fall, all things Nickelodeon–that’s Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Nick Jr. (formerly Noggin), and TeenNick (formerly the N)–will switch to lower-case, balloon-type logos, marking the cabler’s biggest makeover in 25 years.

According to Variety:

The decision to streamline the network identities came after [Nickelodeon execs] started putting all of the channels’ logos on the same business card–and decided that it looked like a mess.

“We wanted to clean it up and allow Nick to be the stamp on all of these channels,” said Cyma Zarghami, president of Nick and MTV Networks’ Kids and Family Group.

That ultimately meant jettisoning the familiar Nickelodeon “splat.”

“In asking ourselves if everything could live under the splat, we decided that the splat was dated,” she said. “It just couldn’t be done in a streamlined way.”