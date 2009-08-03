Leadership America by Telle Whitney, CEO, Anita Borg Institute

For much of July, I was in Turkey and Greece,on a much needed vacation, away from email and cell phones. My first day back in the office, I moderated a panel for Leadership America! Yes, I agree this was a crazy commitment, but the efforts of this group inspired me.

Leadership America is a program of the Women’s Museum in Texas. It has been around for 20 years, and many senior corporate executives have passed through its program. What I like about their current offerings, is that it offers its participants programming in

three different geographical areas (Chicago, Silicon Valley, and DC). Because of this diverse programming, a participant would leave the six month program with exposure to very different businesses and business paradigms. They are also offering a trip to China later this year, which is very exciting.



The panel that I moderated brought together several technology leaders to discuss technology, and its impact on being a great leader. Participating in this panel were three extraordinary people, with diverse perspectives:

James Beck,

COO and Managing Director, Mayfield

James brings a wealth of knowledge about growing venture funding worldwide, as Mayfield has opened new funds in China and India over the last few years.