Leveraging References, Referrals and Inside Connections

I recently had the opportunity to serve as a panelist for the References, Referrals and Inside Connections: How to Obtain, Maintain & Use Them to Your Advantage webinar organized by Heather Huhman, entry-level careers columnist for Examiner.com and founder and president of Come Recommended.com.

If you didn’t get a chance to join us, be sure to check out the transcript. We covered a range of information including why references and inside connections are critically important, where and how to find them, and how to effectively leverage social media to expand your personal and professional networks.