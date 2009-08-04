What Brands Can Learn From Luke and Leia

Star Wars , an idea that is now thirty years old, gives brands much to learn in how they consider their future in a digital, conversation driven world.

Star Wars is a platform. A story told over 25 years, six movies, a cartoon series, innumerable video games, plastic toys, and a sea of licensed novels.

The genius of George Lucas is the way in which this platform he established allows others to imagine and build upon his original ideas. Everyone knows that the force exists–and roughly what it can do. Everyone knows that faster than light travel is possible. Everyone knows there is the “Empire” and the “Rebel Alliance,” and everyone knows that Leia is Luke’s sister. In a Star Wars Universe, the force would never disappear in the same way that Luke would never sleep with Leia.

This platform establishes the basis of canon. A set of rules and principles that guide what happens in the Star Wars universe, and which innumerable authors, fans and others have built on over time. When an action is felt to stray from canon, it sparks furious online debate in the search for an answer.

Most brands could only wish to have a platform this powerful, but it is exactly what they should be striving for.

As consumers increasingly take your brand message and shape it in the way they wish– through blogs, YouTube videos, Facebook fan pages, and more, your challenge is not to seek to control these interactions, but to create the kind of platform that allows you to influence them.

Like George Lucas, you need to consider the universe of your brand–its physics, its planets, its characters and the stories that have already been told. With this in hand, you then need to consider the telling of new stories which are consistent.