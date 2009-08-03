To Live in Interesting Times

Consider for a moment that the humble Amazon product review can nullify millions of dollars of ad spend, that a search for “best razor” on Google can route around all of Gillette’s best efforts to communicate the “best a man can get,” and that a “hate Comcast” group on Facebook has the power to drive a consumer straight into the arms of DirectTV.

The obvious conclusion from this, which is being stated more and more vociferously is that brands no longer have any power, any control, any influence. “THE CONSUMER IS IN CHARGE!” commentators scream. Brands, you must passively accept your fate.

This, of course, could not be farther from the truth. When we live in such times, the emphasis is actually on brands to do more, and be better, rather than take the passive stance.

That is what makes this possibly the most exciting time for brands that we have ever seen–the power of conversation is the great equalizer. Not just between brands and the people who consume these brands, but between dominant brands and their challengers.

Over the past 50 or so years, brand building became almost the sole preserve of the richest corporations. In the U.S., it became almost impossible to build a brand of any scale unless you had around $100m or so to spend on advertising.

It didn’t matter how bad the experience was, how terribly the car drove, how awful the beer tasted, how painful the hold music was, or even how many guitars the airline broke. Advertising would fix it. And largely, it did. At least on the surface.

But it can’t fix it anymore. In a world where consumers trust each other more than they trust brands, we have to fix what’s really broken–the products, services, and experiences that people buy. And thank God for that. For the consumer the Internet made things better forever. It will also make things better for those brands that choose to actively shape their own destinies.