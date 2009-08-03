The Art, Fashion, and Architecture of Louis Vuitton

Lauded for his leather goods since 1854, Louis Vuitton’s handiwork has stood as a symbol of wealth, charm, and prosperity; His classic monogrammed Speedy bag becoming the most famous indicator of a jet-setting lifestyle. Fast forward to the 21st century, under the artistic direction of designer Marc Jacobs, LV has evolved into a luxury empire that not only encompasses lavish fashion, but experiments in art, and architecture, as well. In Louis Vuitton: Art, Fashion, and Architecture, the history of Vuitton’s world is examined by some of the most elite fashion and art historians, scholars, and journalists via essays and hundreds of color photos of LV products, ads, and other sweet monogrammed goodness. Here is just a taste from this vibrant anthology.