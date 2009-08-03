Change Observer: A New Site Covering the Growing Field of Social Design

Online design coverage usually means an endless scroll of new products and zoomed-up homes with little discussion of what it all means.

Design’s corner of the blogosphere got a little more serious over the weekend with the launch of a new site called Change Observer, one of four sites now aggregated under the auspices of Design Observer, a six-year-old site known for its interviews and essays on visual culture. With these new components Design Observer stakes a claim as the dominant site for weighty design commentary.

Change Observer is a response to the design field’s new do-good spirit. The long spree that propelled designers like Tord Boontje and Marcel Wanders to the forefront of our cultural lives is over, at least for now, leaving designers to figure out what role they might play in a new economy more intent on innovation and problem solving than the platinum baubles of prosperity. Change Observer, takes that shift as its beat, with an emphasis on design’s impact on housing, infrastructure, health, education and climate change.

It will cover “anything that improves the lot of people.” said Julie Lasky, the site’s editor.

Lasky’s husband, the design journalist Ernest Beck, will serve as editorial director of a Change Observer conference to be held in Aspen this November. Both ventures are launched with a $1.5 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation.