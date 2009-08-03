Work/Life: Carriers Need Wings. And Credibility, Too.

On July 17, I blogged about Ryanair’s announcement that it was mulling the idea of requiring passengers to pay to for potty privileges.

Ryanair has now topped itself. It now is floating the trial balloon that it can lower prices further by squishing more passengers into cabins made roomier by ripping out two of the three toilets. Frankly, I cannot imagine the condition of that single restroom. Nor can I imagine the waiting list for that restroom. They’ll have to hand out deli numbers.

The icing on the cake is that Ryanair thinks they have an even better idea: rip out any number of seats so that the cabin begins to resemble a flying subway car. Yes, passengers get to stand for the whole flight.

Actually, I’m not being fair. Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary suggests that fliers can plop themselves atop “bar stools” secured by seatbelts. Sounds promising.

What it also sounds like is that Ryanair has confused publicity with responsibility. Rest assured it’s tougher to formulate realistic air travel product enhancements than it is to brainstorm silly product reductions. But there’s only so much that the traveling public will put up with; and Ryanair’s banter about cuts to the service basics actually may backfire.

Think about it. Let’s say Ryanair comes up with a good idea that seems a bit out there at first blush, but which upon mature consideration makes sense. The problem is that Ryanair is eroding the flying public’s patience and receptivity to new service ideas by creating the perception that any new Ryanair concept is just another bad joke. The public’s kneejerk response will be to dismiss it out of hand.