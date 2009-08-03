Content Strategies to Engage Consumers Online

Are you trying to entertain, simply blast facts or engage your
audience? How to convey a message is critical in the digital age, where
news is no longer a commodity and perspective and presentation is
everything. Depending on your message, there are numerous ways to
communicate it. Through multi-media, experts, content aggregators and
many more online tools, web sites can convey a relevant and targeted
message to their audience. In this week’s top five, we will explore the
many web content strategies to effectively communicate with online
users.
1. Synthesize the Story
Getting the scoop is essential in breaking, or as industry
professionals call it, hard news. The scoop is why journalists adopted
the inverted pyramid (i.e. most important things first). Though CNN
doesn’t call it the scoop, their story highlights give readers a
snapshot of key facts. In today’s 24-hour news cycles, the take-aways
are often all readers need to know. CNN’s highlights section takes
center stage, next to the headline. If readers so choose, they can look
below the headline to find out the details. CNN master’s the scoop and
the understands the importance of reader’s time.
2. Dig Further
While the internet connects us with constantly churning news sites,
it also can connect us with related stories so we can dig deeper. We
have discussed how the internet allows users to find more and more
relevant information. Google does a terrific job of aggregating similar
news stories from a search engine perspective. Google news wraps all
relevant news sources together and allows the user to choose which most
suites their personal taste. From a one-platform perspective, the Daily Beast features a single topic with many stories surrounding it, called The Big Fat Story.
They blend The Daily Beast content on the topic with Associated Press
stories in both text and video formats. Google News and The Daily Beast
exemplify the dig further content strategy.
3. Gain Insight Debates. It’s about who is the most
persuasive—armed with the best and mot relevant information. A healthy
debate shows different perspectives with the strongest, most insightful
arguments to support them. The Economist does a fantastic job of…
