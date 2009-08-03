Shanghai World Expo 2010, will they really come?

So the big question I’m getting asked more and more now is ‘Will the Chinese go to the Shanghai World Expo 2010?’ but the real question is ‘Do the real Chinese actually care about it? Fortunately the powers to be do – they have a lot on the line from an international standpoint. It is reflected in the amount of road works going on right now all across Shanghai, the media spend on outdoor billboards consumed with Expo promotional messages and the growing number of tender opportunities that are apparent.

The investment is large and China have a great ability in showing

the world what a progressive country they can be, anyone who viewed the

Beijing opening and closing ceremonies in 2008 would appreciate that.

Even though, I have still been on the fence but the more I think about

it the more I feel, right or wrong that simply the bulk of the local

population (including Shanghai) won’t go and potentially couldn’t care

less about it at all.

The key factors I believe the locals won’t embrace the Shanghai EXPO 2010 is simply:

Overindulgence and a basic need of survival

Overindulgence is something most of us do on an hourly basis.

Simply sipping that cup of latte or the extra cardio work out would

constitute an expression of overindulgence to over 95% of China’s

population. The fact is they live (now more than ever) on a needs

based lifestyle. To me, they simply do what is absolutely required of

them to complete their days – overspending on gifts, food and more

personal luxuries are not an option. What is popular is saving what

you have and enjoying basic tings with your family.

They just don’t need to go to the Expo and they don’t see the point.