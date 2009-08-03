Shanghai World Expo 2010, will they really come?

So the big question I’m getting asked more and more now is ‘Will the
Chinese go to the Shanghai World Expo 2010?’ but the real question is
‘Do the real Chinese actually care about it? Fortunately the powers to
be do – they have a lot on the line from an international standpoint.
It is reflected in the amount of road works going on right now all
across Shanghai, the media spend on outdoor billboards consumed with
Expo promotional messages and the growing number of tender
opportunities that are apparent.
The investment is large and China have a great ability in showing
the world what a progressive country they can be, anyone who viewed the
Beijing opening and closing ceremonies in 2008 would appreciate that.
Even though, I have still been on the fence but the more I think about
it the more I feel, right or wrong that simply the bulk of the local
population (including Shanghai) won’t go and potentially couldn’t care
less about it at all.
The key factors I believe the locals won’t embrace the Shanghai EXPO 2010 is simply:
Overindulgence and a basic need of survival
Overindulgence is something most of us do on an hourly basis.
Simply sipping that cup of latte or the extra cardio work out would
constitute an expression of overindulgence to over 95% of China’s
population. The fact is they live (now more than ever) on a needs
based lifestyle. To me, they simply do what is absolutely required of
them to complete their days – overspending on gifts, food and more
personal luxuries are not an option. What is popular is saving what
you have and enjoying basic tings with your family.
They just don’t need to go to the Expo and they don’t see the point.
And to be honest I don’t blame them at all. Given the repercussions
that followed the Mao period of the 1960’s, this generation of baby
boomers are holding on to what ‘ever’ they have. Things were taken
away and equalised. Any sign of luxury, overindulgence or simply
‘having more’ was forbidden and punished.
The next generation however are another story – but we are still at
least two decades away before the cultural trend is exposed across a
larger piece of the population in China. In addition this ‘younger’
more aggressive, urban, trend setting group seem to be a lot more into
their own personal interests rather than pursue cultural and
international agendas.
Even so I still believe the traffic will flock the Expo 2010. The
local government have a lot riding on this so Im certain every school
within a 300km radius will attend, many foreigners will be curious and
the privileged guests will make a significant number.