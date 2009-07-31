What Do You Think–Is Sponored Tweeting/Blogging Ethical?

A reporter queried about sponsored blogs and sponsored tweets–specifically whether they should be disclosed. And that led me to meditate on the question of whether it is ethical to ghostwrite tweets and blogs for other people.

I have a very clear opinion on both of these scenarios. But I’m going to shut up and see what y’all think, for a few days, and then I’ll tell you my thoughts, and the reasons behind them.

What do you think?

1. Should a blogger or tweeter disclose sponsorship?

2. Is it ethical to ghostwrite blogs and gtweets?