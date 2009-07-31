Are You Making Life More Difficult Than it Has to Be?

I stopped in at Starbucks today on my way home from running errands. I just needed a quick pick-me-upper. I wanted to order a small latte with extra milk. However, I was forced to consider the three different ways that I could order that drink using the language of Starbucks. I almost walked out.

Why do places like Starbucks insist on making their customers work for their drinks? I can’t imagine what it must be like for newly hired employees who must quickly learn the lingo or be banned from a future with this big company.

Are you making life more complicated for your customers and your employees? It’s good to give people choices, but sometimes too much is simply that. Too much. At some point you need to take the reins and make the decision as to how things will be done. This way you won’t be wasting time trying to train people in the five different ways they can accomplish that one simple task.

It’s good to put some processes in place so that you have consistency in your organization. But be flexible. And keep in mind that it’s really not about you. It’s about communicating with your employees and customers in a way that makes life easier for them.

Roberta

Roberta Chinsky Matuson

President

Human Resource Solutions

413-582-1840

Roberta@yourhrexperts.com

www.yourhrexperts.com http://www.yourhrexperts.com

Visit our newly updated web site http://www.yourhrexperts.com/generation/

to learn how your organization can leverage generational workforce challenges into opportunities.