Happy Birthday Warren Buffett!

The Oracle of Omaha turns 79 today, but he’s not slowing down. Though an economy like this one hurts everyone, Buffett’s done quite well following his own oft-repeated advice: “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” Case in point: In September, when the wheels were really coming off this economy, Buffett dodged the thousands jumping ship at Goldman Sachs to climb aboard the listing investment bank. To date, that deal has turned a $2 billion profit on paper. Two days after that Goldman investment, he took a stake in China’s BYD, a battery maker pushing into the electric vehicle business. Chalk up another $1 billion for Buffett; BYD has increased in value five-fold since last fall.