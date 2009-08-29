Fast History: Hurricane Katrina Makes Landfall in New Orleans, 2005

Most Americans remember tuning into the news this morning four years ago to find a beloved American city half immersed in water after Hurricane Katrina’s Category 3-fueled storm surge broke New Orleans fragile levees. Katrina wrought more than $80 billion in destruction, but the worst damage might have been inflicted on a beleaguered President George W. Bush, who saw many supporters turn sour as the death toll climbed (eventually settling at 1,836, with more than 700 unaccounted for). But while it has taken time, New Orleans is on the rebound. Several groups have stepped in to help rebuild, including Enterprise Community Partners, driving New Orleans’ population back up to more than three-quarters of its pre-Katrina level.