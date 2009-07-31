Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: 2 Fast, 2 Renewable

2 Fast, 2 Renewable

This time, it’s electric.

Quote: “I’m the most sustainable racer in this town, ain’t nobody can deny it.”

Plot Synopsis

Former EPA officer Skyler Green (Vin Diesel) now spends hi time illegally racing modified Tesla Roadsters. After getting busted at a recharging station, the cops make him a deal: Go back undercover and his carbon footprint can be wiped clean.

Also starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme as Al Gore

