Three Furniture and Interiors Concepts That Work Like Legos

As we’ve written before, the idea of furniture that you can remake every time your needs change makes a whole lot of sense, in our current age: What could be more green than making due with what you have than turning a chandelier into a coffee table? Designers have picked up the gauntlet, and lately we’ve been seeing a rash of concepts on that theme. Here’s three.

Parisian Aïssa Logero created Extensions, which is a kit of wood parts held together only with slots and string. These can be made into basically anything you’d like that requires a top and legs–from a bench to a dining table to a desk to a coffee table. An additional kit provides a light that you can reconfigure as well: Makedo is even looser ended: The “product” is really just a set of nifty fasteners, that you can then use to lash together almost anything. Core 77 brought back pictures from an exhibit showing just how diverse those designs can be–ranging from room dividers made of egg cartons to carpets made of nylon scraps. The product debuts this fall.

