Borrow A Map To Your Own Road

An ancient Chinese saying advises that you “borrow a road” to reach your objective. If someone else has access to your customer, then borrow his road to share this access.

An interesting permutation of this pattern is working well

for Lee Pillsbury and Fred Malek, the owners of Thayer Lodging. They are

borrowing their own road.

Thayer Lodging has successfully run numerous real estate

funds focused on owning hotels. They have raised over a $1 billion in equity

and every fund has been profitable. “Some individual investments have lost

money,” Lee says. “But every fund has made money.” They have produced an

impressive and consistent return on investment by real estate standards.

All of this activity for Thayer Lodging gives Lee and Fred a

unique opportunity to pursue opportunities few others can.

For example, they began offering online reservations for

many of its hotels before others were doing so. The activity grew unexpectedly

quickly. One of Thayer Lodging’s hotels in New Orleans was producing over 50

percent of its reservations online. Lee and Fred saw there was an unmet need to

enable such online reservations for all hotels.

So they spun out a new company called TIG Global which

designs and builds hotel web sites and drives people to the site through

affinity marketing and other online tools. Today TIG Global represents about

1,100 hotels and has 130 people in Washington, D.C. and another 60 individuals

in India working with it.

Lee and Fred also launched a fascinating new “corporate

meetings” business. Since I speak at a lot of conferences around the world, I

can appreciate how the wrong hotel partner can complicate such events.